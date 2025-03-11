Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158th Fighter Wing at Cope North 25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.12.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing train alongside U.S. joint forces, Japanese, and Australian partners during Cope North, February 2025. The exercise enhances joint interoperability, strengthens multinational partnerships, and advances Agile Combat Employment in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 15:21
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    INDOPACOM
    Cope North 25

