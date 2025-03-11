158th Fighter Wing at Cope North 25

Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing train alongside U.S. joint forces, Japanese, and Australian partners during Cope North, February 2025. The exercise enhances joint interoperability, strengthens multinational partnerships, and advances Agile Combat Employment in the Indo-Pacific.
