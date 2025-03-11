Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Network Central - Director's Message

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Network Central

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network (DHN) Central director, shares his heartfelt gratitude for the remarkable strength, dedication and resilience exhibited by the entire DHN Central team. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955036
    VIRIN: 250310-F-QW125-1003
    Filename: DOD_110857579
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Defense Health Agency
    DHN Central
    MAJ GEN Harrell

