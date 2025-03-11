Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain (USAF), deputy chief of Staff for Operations, testifies with other senior military leaders before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force, March 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|955030
|Filename:
|DOD_110857485
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain (USAF) testifies on readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
