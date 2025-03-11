Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Michael A. Guetlein (USSF) testifies on readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. Michael A. Guetlein (USSF), vice chief of Space Operations, testifies with other senior military leaders before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the current readiness of the Joint Force, March 12.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955029
    Filename: DOD_110857484
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Michael A. Guetlein (USSF) testifies on readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michael Guetlein

