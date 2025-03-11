Washington National Guard strengthens ties with Royal Thai Army during Stryker maintenance exchange in Thailand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From January 13 to February 7, members of the 1st Battalion, 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), along with personnel from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) and Unit Training Equipment Site (UTES), traveled to Thailand. During this period, the two nations worked together on the Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange, enhancing the Royal Thai Army’s (RTA) maintenance capabilities and further strengthening the partnership between the RTA and the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)