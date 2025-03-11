Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard strengthens ties with Royal Thai Army during Stryker maintenance exchange in Thailand

    CHON BURI, THAILAND

    01.29.2025

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    From January 13 to February 7, members of the 1st Battalion, 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), along with personnel from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) and Unit Training Equipment Site (UTES), traveled to Thailand. During this period, the two nations worked together on the Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange, enhancing the Royal Thai Army’s (RTA) maintenance capabilities and further strengthening the partnership between the RTA and the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Location: CHON BURI, TH

    TAGS

    thailand
    Washington National Guard
    Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    Royal Thai Army
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Stryker Maintenance

