Marines are given an introduction brief during AXLOC

U.S. Marines conduct a group introduction and a situation brief during an Advanced Expeditionary Logistics Operations Course at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on Jan 29, 2024. AXLOC incorporates extensive use of case studies, wargaming and decision forcing cases, and rapid planning to train personnel to effectively close and sustain naval expeditionary forces in support of distributed maritime operations and expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)