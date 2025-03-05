Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines are given an introduction brief during AXLOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines conduct a group introduction and a situation brief during an Advanced Expeditionary Logistics Operations Course at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on Jan 29, 2024. AXLOC incorporates extensive use of case studies, wargaming and decision forcing cases, and rapid planning to train personnel to effectively close and sustain naval expeditionary forces in support of distributed maritime operations and expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954793
    VIRIN: 250124-M-VB737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110853061
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines are given an introduction brief during AXLOC, by Cpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Littoral
    MCLOG
    USMCNews
    AXLOC
    LIPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download