Going Dark: Marines conduct MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 1-25

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2025. MWX is a comprehensive training event designed to enhance the operational readiness and combat effectiveness of all MAGTF elements by simulating complex and dynamic battle scenarios while refining tactics and coordination to ensure we are prepared to dominate any adversary in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954788
|VIRIN:
|250220-M-AN711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852887
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
