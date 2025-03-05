Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Going Dark: Marines conduct MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 1-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2025. MWX is a comprehensive training event designed to enhance the operational readiness and combat effectiveness of all MAGTF elements by simulating complex and dynamic battle scenarios while refining tactics and coordination to ensure we are prepared to dominate any adversary in a contested environment.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Enge You) 

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954788
    VIRIN: 250220-M-AN711-1001
    Filename: DOD_110852887
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    JLTV
     coyotes
    Suicide Charley
    ACV
    NightOps
    USMCNews

