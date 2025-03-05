Going Dark: Marines conduct MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 1-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 21, 2025. MWX is a comprehensive training event designed to enhance the operational readiness and combat effectiveness of all MAGTF elements by simulating complex and dynamic battle scenarios while refining tactics and coordination to ensure we are prepared to dominate any adversary in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Enge You)