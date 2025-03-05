U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct night operations during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2025. Range 400 prepares units for future conflicts, where small-unit leaders will play a crucial role in mission success by demonstrating adaptability, resourcefulness, and decisive action in disaggregated and austere environments with limited resources and challenging conditions. ITX is part of the Service-Level Training Exercise Program provided by Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command through a cadre of instructors committed to developing high-caliber Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954785
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-VB737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852817
|Length:
|00:12:49
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V35 conducts nighttime operations during ITX 1-25, by Cpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.