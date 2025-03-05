V35 conducts nighttime operations during ITX 1-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct night operations during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2025. Range 400 prepares units for future conflicts, where small-unit leaders will play a crucial role in mission success by demonstrating adaptability, resourcefulness, and decisive action in disaggregated and austere environments with limited resources and challenging conditions. ITX is part of the Service-Level Training Exercise Program provided by Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command through a cadre of instructors committed to developing high-caliber Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)