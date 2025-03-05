Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V35 conducts nighttime operations during ITX 1-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct night operations during Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2025. Range 400 prepares units for future conflicts, where small-unit leaders will play a crucial role in mission success by demonstrating adaptability, resourcefulness, and decisive action in disaggregated and austere environments with limited resources and challenging conditions. ITX is part of the Service-Level Training Exercise Program provided by Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command through a cadre of instructors committed to developing high-caliber Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Higman)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 15:09
    Length: 00:12:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Night
    Readiness
    Dark Horse
    Lethality
    USMCNews
    SLTE 1-25

