Good Faith Effort in Contracting

In this training, Ms. Gayna C. Malcolm-Packnett, Subcontracting Program Manager at the Army Office of Small Business Programs, addresses the concept of "good faith effort" in subcontracting. Prompted by a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report entitled "Small Business Subcontracting," which revealed inconsistencies in how contracting officers assess compliance, Ms. Malcolm-Packnett provides a comprehensive overview of post-award responsibilities related to subcontracting plans.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 12:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|954780
|VIRIN:
|250303-D-FP430-6581
|Filename:
|DOD_110852734
|Length:
|00:19:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
