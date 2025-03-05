Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Good Faith Effort in Contracting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alisia Boogades, Erick Gappa, Peter Silverman and Johnny Horton

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    In this training, Ms. Gayna C. Malcolm-Packnett, Subcontracting Program Manager at the Army Office of Small Business Programs, addresses the concept of "good faith effort" in subcontracting. Prompted by a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report entitled "Small Business Subcontracting," which revealed inconsistencies in how contracting officers assess compliance, Ms. Malcolm-Packnett provides a comprehensive overview of post-award responsibilities related to subcontracting plans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 12:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 954780
    VIRIN: 250303-D-FP430-6581
    Filename: DOD_110852734
    Length: 00:19:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good Faith Effort in Contracting, by SGT Alisia Boogades, Erick Gappa, Peter Silverman and Johnny Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    small business
    compliance
    GAO
    Army Office of Small Business
    good faith effort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download