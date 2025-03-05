Unites States Senate Youth Program Pentagon Visit 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and military mentors reflect on the 63rd annual United States Senate Youth Program at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 7, 2025. Each year, the DoD selects military officers from each of the Armed Forces to serve as mentors to outstanding high school students pursuing public service careers as part of the Senate Youth program. (DoD video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado, Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)



Military mentors (as they appear):

U.S. Army Maj. Catherine Grizzle

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Kathryn Rubio

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jacqueline Barnum

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Vikram Kanth