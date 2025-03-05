Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unites States Senate Youth Program Pentagon Visit 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan, Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler

    DMA Social Media

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and military mentors reflect on the 63rd annual United States Senate Youth Program at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 7, 2025. Each year, the DoD selects military officers from each of the Armed Forces to serve as mentors to outstanding high school students pursuing public service careers as part of the Senate Youth program. (DoD video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado, Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    -------------------------------------------

    Military mentors (as they appear):
    U.S. Army Maj. Catherine Grizzle
    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Kathryn Rubio
    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jacqueline Barnum
    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Vikram Kanth

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954777
    VIRIN: 250307-D-LM581-1001
    Filename: DOD_110852660
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unites States Senate Youth Program Pentagon Visit 2025, by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, PO1 Reina Delgado and PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    United States Senate Youth Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download