    1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery at exercise Lethal Cougar

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Jordan Terry, operations officer for the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses conducting UH-60V Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook gunnery tables at the Grafenwoehr Training Area during exercise Lethal Cougar on March 4, 2025. This training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications as well as flight training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, 1-214th GSAB ensures they remain a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954776
    VIRIN: 250304-A-NX575-6355
    Filename: DOD_110852642
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    V Corps
    12th CAB
    StrongerTogether
    wingsofvictory
    ItWillBeDone

