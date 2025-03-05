Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation conducts Aerial Gunnery in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted UH-60V Blackhawk and CH-47F Chinook gunnery tables at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany during exercise Lethal Cougar in a weeks-long training event beginning early March 2025.

    This training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications as well as vehicle and flight training.

    “Grafenwoehr is one of the only places that we can use to train all our battalion mission essential tasks, so it’s important to converge here so we can drive, fly and maintain in the field and prepare for all the contingency missions the European theater might ask us to accomplish,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jordan Terry, operations officer for 1st Bn. 214th Aviation Regt.

    As Europe’s critical aviation support, 1-214th GSAB ensures they remain a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater.

