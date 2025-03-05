Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An aerial view from a South Carolina Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider 

    South Carolina National Guard

    An aerial view from a Black Hawk helicopter flown by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, as they support the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 6, 2025. Per the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s evening update, fire containment increased to 55% today, and the size of the fire remained unchanged at 2,059 acres. On the ground, first responders are in the thick of the fight. This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954681
    VIRIN: 250306-A-AW371-6160
    Filename: DOD_110851099
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An aerial view from a South Carolina Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, by SGT Elizabeth Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aviation
    Army National Guard
    Domestic Operations
    fire containment
    South Carolina National Guard

