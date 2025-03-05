An aerial view from a South Carolina Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter

An aerial view from a Black Hawk helicopter flown by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, as they support the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 6, 2025. Per the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s evening update, fire containment increased to 55% today, and the size of the fire remained unchanged at 2,059 acres. On the ground, first responders are in the thick of the fight. This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)
03.06.2025
03.08.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
SOUTH CAROLINA, US
