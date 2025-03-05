An aerial view from a South Carolina Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An aerial view from a Black Hawk helicopter flown by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, as they support the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 6, 2025. Per the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s evening update, fire containment increased to 55% today, and the size of the fire remained unchanged at 2,059 acres. On the ground, first responders are in the thick of the fight. This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)