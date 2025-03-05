Fort Bragg Redesignation 2025

The Army will change the name of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, who served with great distinction during World War II with the United States Army, and in recognition of the installation's storied history of service to the United States of America. This name change provides us an opportunity to honor both the heroism of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg as well as all Soldiers, Families, and Veterans who have called Fort Bragg home. Fort Bragg remains the Army’s premiere installation and is home to numerous units with proud and prominent histories of service.
03.07.2025
03.07.2025
Briefings
954605
DOD_110849571
00:34:23
NORTH CAROLINA, US
0
0
