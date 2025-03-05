Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Redesignation 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    The Army will change the name of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, who served with great distinction during World War II with the United States Army, and in recognition of the installation's storied history of service to the United States of America. This name change provides us an opportunity to honor both the heroism of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg as well as all Soldiers, Families, and Veterans who have called Fort Bragg home. Fort Bragg remains the Army’s premiere installation and is home to numerous units with proud and prominent histories of service.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 12:10
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:34:23
    Fort Bragg
    Roland L. Bragg

