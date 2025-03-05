Fort Bragg Redesignation 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army will change the name of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, who served with great distinction during World War II with the United States Army, and in recognition of the installation's storied history of service to the United States of America. This name change provides us an opportunity to honor both the heroism of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg as well as all Soldiers, Families, and Veterans who have called Fort Bragg home. Fort Bragg remains the Army’s premiere installation and is home to numerous units with proud and prominent histories of service.