Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army pilots and gunners train on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, conduct training on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. The training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications, as well as driver training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, the 1-214th GSAB ensures it remains a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954603
    VIRIN: 250307-A-FO268-9530
    Filename: DOD_110849540
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army pilots and gunners train on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BlackHawk
    UH-60
    VCorps
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForwardTrusted

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download