From the Football Field, to flying UASs

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Malcolm Perry was able to fulfill his dreams of being an NFL football player and leaving everything behind to become a Marine Corps Officer pilot. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Melissa Hydrick)
Item Title: Clap Percussion Stomp Energy Action
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/clap-percussion-stomp-energy-action-TWRVASB
Item ID: TWRVASB
Author Username: ColorFilmMusic
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: Pinthong
License Date: February 26th, 2025
Item License Code: WEM58KT3SF
Item Title: Ambient & Background
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/ambient-background-US4R9Q3
Item ID: US4R9Q3
Author Username: Panda-x-music
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954592
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-GY993-8856
|Filename:
|DOD_110849399
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
From the football field to flying UAVs: a former NFL player’s journey to becoming a Marine Corps officer
No keywords found.