From the Football Field, to flying UASs

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Malcolm Perry was able to fulfill his dreams of being an NFL football player and leaving everything behind to become a Marine Corps Officer pilot. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Melissa Hydrick)





Item Title: Clap Percussion Stomp Energy Action

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/clap-percussion-stomp-energy-action-TWRVASB

Item ID: TWRVASB

Author Username: ColorFilmMusic

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: February 26th, 2025

Item License Code: WEM58KT3SF



Item Title: Ambient & Background

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/ambient-background-US4R9Q3

Item ID: US4R9Q3

Author Username: Panda-x-music

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs