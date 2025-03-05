From the Football Field, to flying UASs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Malcolm Perry was able to fulfill his dreams of being an NFL football player and leaving everything behind to become a Marine Corps Officer pilot. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong and Melissa Hydrick)


    From the football field to flying UAVs: a former NFL player&rsquo;s journey to becoming a Marine Corps officer

