From the football field to flying UAVs: a former NFL player’s journey to becoming a Marine Corps officer

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – From jerseys and shoulder pads to MARPAT and Kevlar, this rookie officer spent three seasons in the National Football League (NFL) before fulfilling his lifelong purpose to serve his nation and accepting his commission as a Marine.



Raised in a military family in Clarksville, Tennessee, 2nd Lt. Malcolm Perry was surrounded by service and discipline. He excelled in football at Kenwood High School, passing and rushing for over 1,000 yards in his junior year to earn District 10 Most Valuable Player and All-State selections. He received offers from Middle Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, and all three service academies ultimately choosing the U.S. Naval Academy. There, he played quarterback and slotback where he emerged as a key offensive player.



“As a child, my dream was always to serve in the military in some capacity,” said Perry. “Attending the Naval Academy was my goal from the start, with the clear intention of joining the military afterward.”



At the Naval Academy, Perry initially questioned military service but embraced its challenges, selecting Marine Corps Ground as his service option. An executive order in 2019 allowed service academy athletes to defer their military service to play professional sports, leading Perry to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.



Perry was selected in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins and later had stints with the New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints. During his rookie season, he recorded nine receptions for 92 total yards and a touchdown, along with three carries for five yards. Despite his talent, limited playing time and injuries left him feeling unfulfilled and searching for a greater purpose.



“I eventually realized that football wasn’t bringing me the fulfillment I was looking for,” Perry said. “That desire to serve in the military never left me.”



In 2022, Perry retired from the NFL to honor his original commitment to military service. Perry commissioned as a Marine Corps officer, choosing the Marine Corps over the Navy as he admired the Marine Corp’s culture, strong leadership ethos, and preferred its operational demands over extended time at sea. He hadn’t left one team for another; he had simply returned to the one he was always meant to be a part of.



“I felt a lack of purpose,” Perry said. “I knew the Marine Corps would restore that sense of drive and belonging to me.”



He began his military career at The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2023, where he, like every Marine officer, trained to become a provisional rifle platoon commander. Perry initially considered pursuing infantry as his desired military occupational specialty (MOS) field, but later opted for aviation due to its competitive nature and the opportunity to develop technical expertise in UAV operations.



After graduating from TBS in April 2024, Perry trained in UAV operations at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio. He will soon join the first Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) training class at Cherry Point, North Carolina, before serving at his first duty station in Yuma, Arizona, for a six-year commitment. His journey from professional athlete to Marine officer showcases a unique blend of adaptability and perseverance.



Perry credits his time at the Naval Academy and in football for shaping his discipline, time management, and ability to perform under pressure. His experience studying football playbooks now aids him in mastering aviation and UAS technology. The ability to analyze plays, adjust strategies, and execute under high-stakes conditions directly translates to his new role in the military, where decision-making and adaptability are essential.



Reflecting on his journey, Perry acknowledges the influence of his father, a retired Army servicemember, teaching Perry the value of commitment, service, and selflessness.



“My dad was the one who guided me toward the military,” Perry said. “He was often deployed, but his presence was always felt. He worked hard, never complained, and always did what was necessary to take care of our family.”



In addition, he credits his mother, also an Army veteran, for her unwavering support in his successes, wherever they may lay. His family instilled in him a sense of duty, resilience, and commitment, which continue to guide him as he embarks on his next chapter as a Marine officer. He remains grateful for the mentors, coaches, and fellow service members who have supported him along the way.



“If not for the Naval Academy, I don’t think I would have ever had the chance to play at the highest level,” said Perry. “I’m incredibly grateful for all my peers, mentors, and coaches who believed in me and helped me get to where I am today.”



Perry gives a word of advice for anyone who is seeking or changing a new career path in joining the Marine Corps.



“I don’t think joining the Marine Corps is ever a bad choice,” said Perry. “It will fulfill you in ways no other job or career can. The opportunities and career paths are endless.”



As he embarks on his new mission, Perry carries with him the lessons of teamwork, discipline, and leadership proving that true fulfillment isn’t found in personal accolades but in service to something greater than oneself. For those considering a career shift, Perry offers a simple perspective: purpose matters. The NFL gave him opportunities, but Perry anticipates the Marine Corps will give him meaning. His story shows that dreams can evolve, and sometimes the most fulfilling path is the one that leads back to where you were always meant to be. No matter the career, true success is found in serving a cause greater than oneself.

