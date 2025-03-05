Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg - In honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Brenda Cecil, Spc. John Garcia, Dan Robinson and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Fort Bragg Redesignation in honor of Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, who served with great distinction during World War II with the United States Army,

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954583
    VIRIN: 250307-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849267
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

