    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Charlotte Hu 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers introduction of AFPIMS since it was created to what it is today. It will also include an introduction and short detailing of AFPIMS for both new users and senior leaders. This will cover the basics of the system, ease of use, security, and basic function that make it a desirable CMS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954533
    VIRIN: 250220-D-FE478-8329
    Filename: DOD_110848148
    Length: 00:53:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction to AFPIMS, by Charlotte Hu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS, Intro+

