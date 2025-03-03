Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grounded in Excellence: DLA and U.S. Air Force Team Up For Landing Gear Innovation (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency. DLA Aviation is one of DLA's major subordinate commands delivering airpower solutions to a worldwide customer network. Landing gear is one of the most critical systems on an aircraft. The DLA Aviation team at Hill AFB, UT, understands how important it is to get parts, supplies, and services to the Air Force Landing Gear Maintenance Facility. This team exemplifies outstanding customer support by working hand-in-hand with the 429th Hill Commodity Council, 448th Supply Chain Management Wing to develop innovative contract solutions . In 2023, the team along with their Air Force counterparts, won the Secretary of Defense Performance Based Logistics (PBL) award which is awarded annually by the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954418
    VIRIN: 250305-D-LU733-1685
    PIN: 505916
    Filename: DOD_110845802
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: US

    This work, Grounded in Excellence: DLA and U.S. Air Force Team Up For Landing Gear Innovation (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

