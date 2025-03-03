Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Research & Development: Innovating Safe Lithium Battery Disposal (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Lithium batteries can be very expensive to ship once they are deemed end-of-life. For U.S. troops in the field transporting and shipping these batteries can be complex and costly. To decrease the cost for the Department of Defense, the Defense Logistics Agency's Research and Development team is working with industry to develop ways to make lithium batteries inert in the field so they can be effectively disposed of and cheaper to ship. See how DLA is working with industry to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues.
    For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 14:48
    Location: US

