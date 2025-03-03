Building partnerships through Professional Military Education

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from partnered nations are strengthening forces at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center for the first time ever. Members from the country of Benin and state of North Dakota came together for a unique opportunity in leadership development. North Dakota and the country of Benin are currently state partners.



This collaboration is part of the State Partnership Program, where service members from partnered nations' armed forces are trained to enhance leadership skills, share best practices, and improve their ability to manage resources and lead diverse teams.



Lankford EPME Center's hosting of students in State Partnership Programs allows its mission to evolve, staying ahead of global needs and setting a new standard for integrated military education. These future leaders are not only learning theory. They are engaging in vital connections that will strengthen operations between partner nations for years to come.



The leadership lessons taught at Lankford EPME Center are setting new boundaries. Service members from partner nations can now collaborate and share experiences. These moments will shape the future of military cooperation and enhance leadership in their respective forces.