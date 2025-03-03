Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building partnerships through Professional Military Education

    Building partnerships through Professional Military Education

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— For the first time in its history, the I.G. Brown
    Training and Education Center’s Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center
    brought together two students from a unique international military partnership in the same Airman
    Leadership School class. Senior Airman Trace Olson from the North Dakota Air National Guard and Lt.
    Bertrand Zinsou from the Benin air force, Benin, West Africa—whose home country partners with North
    Dakota through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program—gained leadership skills together in
    the intensive course, culminating in their graduation on Feb. 20.

    The SPP is a U.S. military initiative that builds long-term relationships between U.S. states and partner
    nations. It connects state National Guards with foreign militaries to strengthen security, share
    knowledge, and develop leadership skills. Through training exercises, leadership programs, and military
    exchanges, the SPP helps improve cooperation and understanding between countries. While the
    program has allowed for cross-cultural exchanges in military training environments, this was the first-
    time students from an SPP attended ALS at the same time at the Lankford EPME Center.

    “For decades, partnerships between nations have played a significant role in maintaining peace. So, as
    our Air Force turns more toward leveraging and empowering enlisted leadership, it makes sense that we
    foster the same environment with our partners. Introducing partner Airmen early in their careers can
    be a catalyst for long-term relationships,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Butts, commandant of the
    Lankford EPME Center.

    Zinsou and Olson’s attendance marks a significant milestone in EPME, demonstrating the value of the
    SPP in fostering professional growth, mutual understanding, and lasting relationships. The rigorous
    leadership development course challenged them both, allowing them to push each other to succeed
    while forming a deep bond.

    “EPME plays a vital role in preparing our enlisted force to lead and it will do the same for our
    partners. So, when we had this opportunity to deliberately connect Airmen from state partners Benin
    and North Dakota, we couldn’t let it go. I’m confident that our continued efforts to capitalize on these
    opportunities will pay dividends for years to come,” said Butts.

    “We witnessed the partnership between North Dakota and Benin flourish as Zinsou and Olson navigated
    challenges, pushed each other to do better, and developed an enduring relationship built on mutual
    respect and shared purpose,” said Col. Angela Tapia, commander of the TEC. “This is a shining example
    of how we build bridges across continents, working together to strengthen democracy and freedom
    against those who would threaten it. The friendships and professional ties formed during this course will
    last far beyond this class and reinforce the idea that we are stronger together.”

    For Zinsou, attending ALS alongside his American counterpart was a unique and valuable experience.
    “Being here with our partner nation student gave me the opportunity to better understand the SPP and
    how it helps us develop cultural awareness,” he said. “The way the U.S. Air Force teaches leadership,
    teamwork, and problem-solving is something I will take back and share with my unit in Benin.”

    Olson shared similar feelings about the experience. “Being in ALS with Lt. Zinsou has helped me grow as
    a leader,” Olson said. “Leadership goes beyond borders. This experience helped me build camaraderie
    with someone from another nation, and I feel more confident about training and working in different
    environments.”

    Beyond leadership lessons, the cultural exchange in ALS had a profound impact on the entire class.
    Students learned about Beninese customs, military structure, and leadership perspectives, while Zinsou
    gained firsthand insight into U.S. Air Force training methods. These interactions fostered mutual respect
    and a shared commitment to professional development.

    Staff Sgt. Santiago Ospina Diaz, an ALS instructor, emphasized the significance of having international
    students in the course. “When we bring in students from different backgrounds, it enhances unity and
    strengthens interoperability. Cultural differences can be challenging, but we create an environment that
    fosters inclusivity and understanding,” he said.

    As the course concluded, both Zinsou and Olson reflected on the opportunity, recognizing that ALS was
    more than just a leadership course—it was the beginning of continued collaboration between their
    respective forces.

    Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of Defense Security
    Cooperation, highlighted the broader impact of this experience. “What we see in this ALS class is a
    powerful representation of two service members from vastly different regions coming together to build
    a foundation of mutual understanding and shared goals. Their collaboration exemplifies the importance
    of enlisted forces in advancing national security, institutional capacity, and global stability. These bonds,
    built on shared experiences and a commitment to defending freedom, will continue to grow and thrive
    for years to come.”

    The SPP plays a vital role in leveraging enduring relationships with partner nations to strengthen
    development and deepen interoperability. “As a global leader in security cooperation, we are
    committed to supporting, sustaining, and expanding these invaluable partnerships,” Sundin added.

    The success of hosting SPP students in ALS at the Lankford Center underscores the value of integrating
    international partners into professional military education. As similar opportunities continue to arise,
    the Air Force and its partner nations will build a stronger, more interconnected force—one that is better
    prepared to face the challenges of an increasingly complex global security environment.

    The TEC comprises three divisions: the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted
    Professional Military Center for EPME, TEC-U, and the Mission Support Division. These divisions
    represent all components of the Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil
    service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.

    Building partnerships through Professional Military Education
    Building partnerships through Professional Military Education

