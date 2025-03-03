Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Base Bulleting and Community Calendar

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs public affairs journeyman, explains how to use the Misawa Base Bulletin and the Community Calendar at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The purpose of the video is to provide Airmen and families with easy access to base-wide information, to enhance community engagement, improve coordination, and ensure everyone remains connected to essential resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 20:34
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Calendar

