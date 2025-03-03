Misawa Base Bulleting and Community Calendar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs public affairs journeyman, explains how to use the Misawa Base Bulletin and the Community Calendar at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The purpose of the video is to provide Airmen and families with easy access to base-wide information, to enhance community engagement, improve coordination, and ensure everyone remains connected to essential resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)