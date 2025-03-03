Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caddo Schools Superintendent, Keith Burton, Flies with the 96th Bomb Squadron

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Keith Burton, Caddo Schools superintendent, completes pre-flight training and flies in a B-52 Stratofortress with aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Jan. 27-30, 2025 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. In order to fly, Burton completed multiple pre-flight training including aerospace physiology, aircraft egress and emergency parachute training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs).

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954287
    VIRIN: 250130-F-FE180-5680
    Filename: DOD_110843561
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Incentive Flight
    96BS
    2BW
    Caddo Schools
    Pre-Flight Training

