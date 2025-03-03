Caddo Schools Superintendent, Keith Burton, Flies with the 96th Bomb Squadron

Keith Burton, Caddo Schools superintendent, completes pre-flight training and flies in a B-52 Stratofortress with aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron, Jan. 27-30, 2025 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. In order to fly, Burton completed multiple pre-flight training including aerospace physiology, aircraft egress and emergency parachute training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs).
|01.30.2025
|03.04.2025 16:27
|Interviews
|954287
|250130-F-FE180-5680
|DOD_110843561
|00:00:44
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
