U.S. Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach takes the range to the water

U.S. Coast Guard Station LA-LB crew members conduct live-fire M240B training exercises off the coast of San Pedro, California, January 28, 2025. Coast Guard members from Station LA-LB regularly train and practice with skills for qualifications and certifications, which help them to perform their duties and be ready in the line of duty. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)