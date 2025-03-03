Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach takes the range to the water

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    U.S. Coast Guard Station LA-LB crew members conduct live-fire M240B training exercises off the coast of San Pedro, California, January 28, 2025. Coast Guard members from Station LA-LB regularly train and practice with skills for qualifications and certifications, which help them to perform their duties and be ready in the line of duty. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954261
    VIRIN: 250128-G-QP014-1100
    Filename: DOD_110843088
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    maritime safety
    firearms
    M240B
    coast guard
    training
    response teams

