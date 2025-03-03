Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Forces Conduct Medical Battle Drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    12.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition Forces conduct an impromptu medical training exercise in northern Iraq, Dec. 6, 2024. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954211
    VIRIN: 241206-A-JR267-9579
    Filename: DOD_110842261
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Medical Battle Drills, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    medevac
    coalition
    iraq
    casevac
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download