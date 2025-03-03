Coalition Forces Conduct Medical Battle Drills

Coalition Forces conduct an impromptu medical training exercise in northern Iraq, Dec. 6, 2024. Coalition Forces constantly train to maintain and better efficacy, readiness, and lethality. These skill sets also allow Coalition members to be effective force multipliers by mentoring and developing partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954210
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-JR267-5553
|Filename:
|DOD_110842252
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
