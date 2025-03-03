DLA's Equal Employment Office has a special program called the Workforce Recruitment Program. The WRP is a risk free hiring solution that allows educated and skilled individuals get the break they need to serve the DLA mission. This 14 week internship allows one to prove his/her capabilities and possibly turn it into full-time employment.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954153
|VIRIN:
|250303-O-GC213-3629
|PIN:
|505577
|Filename:
|DOD_110841116
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DLA Workforce Recruitment Program, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.