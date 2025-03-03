Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Workforce Recruitment Program

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA's Equal Employment Office has a special program called the Workforce Recruitment Program. The WRP is a risk free hiring solution that allows educated and skilled individuals get the break they need to serve the DLA mission. This 14 week internship allows one to prove his/her capabilities and possibly turn it into full-time employment.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:15
    VIRGINIA, US

