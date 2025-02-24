U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, tours an air traffic control center during Exercise Resolute Response 25 on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Wolford is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954068
|VIRIN:
|250227-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110839374
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC CG MajGen Wolford tours MCAS Futenma | Resolute Response 2025, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
