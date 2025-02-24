Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC CG MajGen Wolford tours MCAS Futenma | Resolute Response 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, tours an air traffic control center during Exercise Resolute Response 25 on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Wolford is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

