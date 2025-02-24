MCIPAC CG MajGen Wolford tours MCAS Futenma | Resolute Response 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, tours an air traffic control center during Exercise Resolute Response 25 on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Wolford is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)