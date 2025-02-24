Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142mi Utah Army National Guard Deploy to Middle East March 1, 2025

    SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 142 military intelligence, Utah Army National Guard, Deploy to Middle East March 1, 2025 from the North Salt Lake Armory, Utah.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954002
    VIRIN: 250301-A-JA114-6004
    Filename: DOD_110837859
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142mi Utah Army National Guard Deploy to Middle East March 1, 2025, by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    Morning
    M
    Deployment

