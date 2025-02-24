Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Colors Detachment Performs at MCAS Yuma

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment (BCD) performs at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 26, 2025. The BCD visits Yuma annually during the winter season to begin training for their upcoming West Coast tour, taking advantage of the region's warm weather. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953957
    VIRIN: 250226-M-PP322-5966
    Filename: DOD_110836711
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Colors Detachment Performs at MCAS Yuma, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Yuma

    Marines
    MCAS Yuma
    BCD
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington

