Line of Effort 1: Project Combat Power

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Tilton, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Project Combat Power, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024. Tilton described how Shaw supports critical downrange taskings while ensuring the base and personnel remain secure and resilient to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|02.28.2025
|02.28.2025 15:10
|Video Productions
|953956
|250228-F-VV695-1001
|DOD_110836695
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
