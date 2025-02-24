2nd Bomb Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses, U.S. service members, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force participate in Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2025. Red Flag 25-1 put participants in scenarios where they have to make informed decisions based on their immediate surroundings and scenarios while working together and honing their skills for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)