U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses, U.S. service members, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force participate in Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2025. Red Flag 25-1 put participants in scenarios where they have to make informed decisions based on their immediate surroundings and scenarios while working together and honing their skills for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953928
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-HF999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110836218
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-52H Stratofortress