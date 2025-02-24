2nd Bomb Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

Airmen assigned to the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress to takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 31, 2025. Red Flag provided participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|02.06.2025
|02.28.2025 11:49
|B-Roll
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
B-52H Stratofortress