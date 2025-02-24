Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress to takeoff during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 31, 2025. Red Flag provided participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air domain in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953927
    VIRIN: 250206-F-HF999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836208
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

