Friday Facts: Measles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Megan Donahue, pediatric infectious diseases physician, and Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian, chief of Infectious Disease Service, provide facts about measles and tips for protecting yourself and your family during the current outbreak. While cases of measles are rare among military members in a post-vaccination era, caring for sick family members can negatively impact military readiness – causing stress for the service member and the community.