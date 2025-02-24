Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Facts: Measles

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Megan Donahue, pediatric infectious diseases physician, and Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian, chief of Infectious Disease Service, provide facts about measles and tips for protecting yourself and your family during the current outbreak. While cases of measles are rare among military members in a post-vaccination era, caring for sick family members can negatively impact military readiness – causing stress for the service member and the community.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 14:04
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    BAMC&rsquo;s prepared as measles outbreak arrives in San Antonio

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Measles
    Measles Outbreak
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)

