BAMC’s prepared as measles outbreak arrives in San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center is prepared as the current measles outbreak makes its way across south Texas, inching closer to San Antonio.



Measles is a highly contagious disease which causes fever, rash, cough and watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications for some people.



“Measles is caused by a respiratory virus that is transmitted by airborne transmission,” explained Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian, chief of BAMC’s Infectious Disease Service. “You can get it by breathing in microscopic viral particles in the air that were sneezed or coughed from a person infected with measles. These particles can remain in the air for several hours after a person has left.”



Measles is considered one of the more contagious respiratory diseases because it is transmitted through the air. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.



“A person will develop measles, if unprotected, from seven to 21 days after exposure,” said Barsoumian. “A person is contagious for up to four days before their rash appears, and for about four days after it has resolved.”



Additionally, populations with low rates of measles protection are at high risk of infection. Unvaccinated adults over 30, persons with vitamin A deficiency, and persons with immunocompromising conditions are also at high risk of complications.



Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Megan Donahue, pediatric infectious diseases physician says children are more likely than adults to have complications from measles.



The most common complications for children are respiratory infections, but there are other potentially serious complications.



“These can include respiratory infections like ear infections, croup, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia,” said Donahue. “Children can have diarrhea that may result in dehydration; especially if children are deficient in Vitamin A, they can also have eye and vision complications that can include lesions on the white of the eye, eye ulceration, and potential blindness.”



Complications involving the skin and heart are also possible.



“Skin complications from measles can include breakdown of skin around the lips and mouth,” Donahue continued. “Measles can also cause irritation of the heart including myocarditis and pericarditis.”



She added that even after children recover from measles, they are still at risk of inflammation around the brain for up to a year after their measles infection.



That may sound like a lot of bad news, but protecting yourself and your family from measles isn’t complicated. The best protection against measles is through the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine or the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine.



“One dose of MMR vaccine is 93% protective against measles,” Donahue explained. “After two doses, this protection increases to 97%.”



The first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended for children aged 12-15 months. Children should receive their second dose at age four.



There are certain circumstances in which children’s doses are given on an accelerated schedule, such as planned international travel at a young age.



If an adult or teenager has not received the vaccine series, two doses are administered four weeks apart for the maximum protection of 97%. One dose confers about 93% protection and could be considered acceptable in low-risk adults.



Adults born before 1957 are presumed to be immune from naturally occurring infections as a child.



If you are unsure of your immunity levels, talk to your doctor about checking via blood test. If antibody levels are not detected, your doctor can advise if the MMR vaccine is appropriate for you.



Barsoumian points out that it’s important to form a “bubble of protection” around children who are too young to receive the vaccine as well as immunocompromised individuals and pregnant women.



If you are unprotected or vulnerable, it can be helpful to avoid populations affected by an outbreak. However, this is an imperfect strategy because people can be contagious before they are even diagnosed.



The MMR vaccine is a live virus vaccine, so “people with severe immunosuppression should discuss the safety of the vaccine with their physician,” said Barsoumian. “Also, it is not recommended to receive this vaccination during pregnancy.”



BAMC is prepared to handle potential cases of measles.



“BAMC reviewed our procedures for handling highly contagious diseases, many of which were updated during the COVID pandemic, to ensure we are postured to provide care to anyone exposed to or infected with measles,” said BAMC’s chief medical officer, Army Col. (Dr.) Joseph Hudak.



“Additionally, we verified proper testing procedures, including coordination with appropriate Texas State agencies, in the event we have a patient with possible measles,” he added. “Finally, we pushed out specific evaluation and management guidelines to the entire BAMC medical team that covers the symptoms and management of measles.”



BAMC is equipped with isolation areas throughout the hospital to ensure proper treatment of patients with measles while ensuring protection for other patients as well as staff members.



While cases of measles are rare among military members in a post-vaccination era, caring for sick family members can negatively impact military readiness – causing stress for the service member and the community.



Service members who think they may have been exposed should check their vaccination records to verify immunity.



Hudak added that BAMC is working closely with local and state organizations to monitor and respond to the current outbreak.



“We are actively coordinating actions with multiple agencies in order to ensure a proper response of any case of measles in the area.”

