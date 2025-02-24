Feb. 25, 2025
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00;01;15;24
00;06 Soldier conducts an area observation training
00;14 Soldier trains on observation training
00;18 Soldiers conduct Area Recon Obstacle training
00;25 Soldiers advance positions in wooded terrain
00;32 Soldiers trudge through wooded area
00;37 Soldiers move through cover
00;43 Soldiers march in wooded terrain
00;51 Soldier points rifle
00;55 Soldier pulls security
01;00 Soldier cusp rifle to defend against enemies
01;05 Soldiers recon area
01;11 Vehicle moves
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953879
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-FO268-6101
|Filename:
|DOD_110835677
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PLOSSBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
