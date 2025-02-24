2CR Soldiers train to funnel the enemy into engagement zones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Feb. 25, 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a Situational Training Exercise at Plossberg, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 25, 2025. 2CR Soldiers trained and evaluated noncommissioned officers on leading reconnaissance missions and security tasks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00;01;15;24



00;06 Soldier conducts an area observation training

00;14 Soldier trains on observation training

00;18 Soldiers conduct Area Recon Obstacle training

00;25 Soldiers advance positions in wooded terrain

00;32 Soldiers trudge through wooded area

00;37 Soldiers move through cover

00;43 Soldiers march in wooded terrain

00;51 Soldier points rifle

00;55 Soldier pulls security

01;00 Soldier cusp rifle to defend against enemies

01;05 Soldiers recon area

01;11 Vehicle moves