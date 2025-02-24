Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Hansen Festival 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Festival attendees visit the annual Camp Hansen Festival on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2025. During the event, U.S. military personnel, Status of Forces Agreement members, and Japanese citizens can enjoy two days of food, games and live entertainment. (U.S. Marines Corps video by LCpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC
    Celebrate
    Marines
    SOFA
    Indo-Pacific
    3OH!3

