Witness the future of amphibious landings! In this video, showcased is the groundbreaking Marine Corps Surf Observation (SUROB) Tool in action at TCE 24.2. See how the U.S Naval Research Laboratory, Army, and Marine Corps are teaming up to conquer the surf zone like never before.
Discover how this cutting-edge technology:
Fuses real-time data from wave and current models with on-the-ground observations.
Delivers critical intel on breaking waves, water depths, currents, and more - all in real-time!
Empowers Marines to make lightning-fast decisions for safer and more effective amphibious operations.
Gone are the days of time-consuming surf observations. Watch as the SUROB Tool reduces observation time, providing Marines with a tactical edge in the littoral zone.
Hit that play button and dive into the future of amphibious warfare!
For more information visit www.nrl.navy.mil or press inquiries email nrlpao@us.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953804
|VIRIN:
|250226-N-NO204-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_110834484
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Navigate the Waves with New Technology, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Next-Gen Tactical Decision Aid: A Naval System-of-Systems Approach
