    Marines Navigate the Waves with New Technology

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Witness the future of amphibious landings! In this video, showcased is the groundbreaking Marine Corps Surf Observation (SUROB) Tool in action at TCE 24.2. See how the U.S Naval Research Laboratory, Army, and Marine Corps are teaming up to conquer the surf zone like never before.

    Discover how this cutting-edge technology:

    Fuses real-time data from wave and current models with on-the-ground observations.

    Delivers critical intel on breaking waves, water depths, currents, and more - all in real-time!

    Empowers Marines to make lightning-fast decisions for safer and more effective amphibious operations.

    Gone are the days of time-consuming surf observations. Watch as the SUROB Tool reduces observation time, providing Marines with a tactical edge in the littoral zone.

    Hit that play button and dive into the future of amphibious warfare!

    For more information visit www.nrl.navy.mil or press inquiries email nrlpao@us.navy.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953804
    VIRIN: 250226-N-NO204-1200
    Filename: DOD_110834484
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Next-Gen Tactical Decision Aid: A Naval System-of-Systems Approach

    TAGS

    amphibious
    Marine Corps
    Camp Pendelton
    United States Naval Research Laboratory
    surf observation

