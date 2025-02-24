Next-Gen Tactical Decision Aid: A Naval System-of-Systems Approach

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and Office of Naval Research-Global...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and Office of Naval Research-Global TechSolutions recently demonstrated the Marine Corps Surf Observation Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations during Technical Concept Experiment 24.2 (TCE 24.2) hosted by the Office of Naval Research at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Aug. 20-23. Meteorology and Oceanography Battlespace Surveillance Company 1st Intelligence Battalion Marines and NRL Ocean Science Division engineers observe surf conditions and LittoralLens system performance during amphibious combat vehicle operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Research Development Center (ERDC) demonstrated the Marine Corps Surf Observation (SUROB) Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations during the Office of Naval Research’s Technical Concept Experiment 24.2 (TCE 24.2) at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Aug. 20-23.



The SUROB Tool fuses Navy and Army operational wave and current forecast models with tactical surf zone observations to generate real-time, updated forecasts of surf zone conditions including breaking wave heights and locations, water depths, littoral currents, surf zone width, and amphibious combat vehicle (ACV) wheel touchdown points, allowing Marines to make informed decision for littoral expeditionary access.



As part of the ONR-Global TechSolutions project, the system integrates data from the NRL-developed LittoralLens, small unmanned aerial systems, nearshore models and other sensor feeds. The consolidated data is presented in an easily interpretable format tailored to existing Marine Corps training, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



“This tactical decision aid underscores the Department of the Navy’s commitment to providing our Marines with the most sophisticated tools to operate more efficiently in the littoral battlespace,” said NRL Ocean Sciences Division Superintendent Dr. John Sample, SES. “Accurate surf observations are crucial for Marines as they ensure safe and efficient landings during amphibious operations. This technology reinforces our focus on innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s mission and the importance of Joint Force partnerships.”



Traditional surf observations are prolonged taking up to forty-five minutes. That time-consuming process is being assisted by advanced technologies reducing the surf observation to approximately fifteen minutes. The Modern SUROB Tool, developed in a joint-forces project by NRL and the U.S. Army ERDC combines several innovative systems, to streamline the process and provide real-time, precise data for amphibious operations.



“The LittoralLens system coupled within the Modern SUROB system-of-systems represents the fusion of advanced technology and mission driven innovation,” said NRL Ocean Sciences Division Principal Investigator and LittoralLens Co-Inventor Dr. Blake Landry from the Stennis Space Center. “Our goal is to provide Marines with tools that not only meet but exceed the demands of modern expeditionary operations and afford Marines the ability to shift priorities in challenging training and contested environments.”



The demonstration highlighted the capabilities of the LittoralLens system, a compact imaging technology designed to estimate SUROB parameters and provide Modified Surf Index (MSI) values, a mission-critical parameter that characterizes the surf zone and serves as a go/no threshold for U.S. Marine Corps operational maneuvers from the sea (OMFTS). The system’s small form-factor enables onboard analysis on mobile platforms and is especially useful in covert operations due to its lack of active signature.



“It is imperative that we continue to promote close collaboration between the warfighter and DOD research community, which streamlines requirements from idea to prototype in an unprecedented timeline,” said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Lester, Meteorology and Oceanography platoon commander, Battlespace Surveillance Company with 1st Intelligence Battalion. “The Marine Corps must continue to incorporate warfighter and Fleet Marine Force involvement in the research and development process to inform the scientific community of end-user requirements at the tactical edge. This warfighter-driven TechSolutions success story should become the norm, not the exception.”



At the core of the Modern SUROB Tool is the collaboration between NRL, the U.S. Army ERDC, and the Marines, driven by real-world needs. The Modern SUROB tool is a testament to NRL’s commitment to innovation and turning ideas into practical tools that enhance mission readiness and battlefield performance.



“End-users are a part of the development of systems like LittoralLens to ensure the system nests well within their concept of operations,” Lester said. “LittoralLens provides technological solutions to ensure surf-zone observation accuracy and will reduce commanders uncertainty while simultaneously increasing safety of operations in the littorals, including amphibious operations.”



This hands-on, ONR-sponsored technical concept experiment allowed Marines – who originally requested this solution through the ONR-Global TechSolutions Program – to directly assess the technology’s impact on their operations.



“One of the key things that I always point out to technical performers who are developing technologies is that I want them to fail early and maybe even often so that we identify the problems to learn from it now instead of the failure happening during the operation,” said Office of Naval Research Program Officer Dr. Joong Kim and host of TCE 24.2. “This is an opportunity to improve and succeed in the future.”



The ONR-Global TechSolutions Program fosters innovation by engaging Sailors, Marines of all ranks, and science advisors to identify and address challenges that improve mission effectiveness.



“By delivering real-time, actionable data in a format that aligns with existing systems, the forward-deployable SUROB tool enhances situational awareness and decision-making, affording Marines the advantage they need in dynamic coastal environments for manned and unmanned assets,” said NRL Ocean Sciences Division Coastal Engineer and Program Manager Dr. Allison Penko from the Stennis Space Center.



This technology solution came about because a Marine asked for it. “TechSolutions exists so that any Sailor in the Fleet and Marine in the Corps can come to us with their problems they are experiencing,” said ONR-Global TechSolutions Program Director Mr. Jason Payne. “Dr. Kim made available the TCE venue to many performers and TechSolutions took advantage of the TCE opportunity to demo the NRL/Army technology there. Marines and Sailors often have ideas and are in need of S&T expertise to turn those ideas into action.”



About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.



For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@us.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.