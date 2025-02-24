Coalition members assigned to 16th Hospital Center, Task Force Savior, participate in a mass casualty exercise at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2025. Coalition members consistently train medical their skills to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness, and preservation of the force. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953768
|VIRIN:
|250214-A-JR267-4463
|Filename:
|DOD_110833652
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coalition Members React to Mass Casualty Exercise, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.