Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Members React to Mass Casualty Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    02.14.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition members assigned to 16th Hospital Center, Task Force Savior, participate in a mass casualty exercise at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2025. Coalition members consistently train medical their skills to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness, and preservation of the force. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953768
    VIRIN: 250214-A-JR267-4463
    Filename: DOD_110833652
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Members React to Mass Casualty Exercise, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    coalition
    mascal
    iraq
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download