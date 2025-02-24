Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Battle Drills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coalition members conduct training exercises to recover personnel from a simulated disabled vehicle in northern Iraq, Jan. 17, 2025. The Estonian-led exercise reinforced tactics and procedures through battle drills involving simulated attacks and convoy operations. Coalition Forces constantly train together to better efficacy, interoperability, lethality, and preservation of the force. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)