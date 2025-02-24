Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Battle Drills

Coalition members conduct training exercises to recover personnel from a simulated disabled vehicle in northern Iraq, Jan. 17, 2025. The Estonian-led exercise reinforced tactics and procedures through battle drills involving simulated attacks and convoy operations. Coalition Forces constantly train together to better efficacy, interoperability, lethality, and preservation of the force. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)
01.17.2025
02.27.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
IQ
