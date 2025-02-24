Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Battle Drills

    IRAQ

    01.17.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition members conduct training exercises to recover personnel from a simulated disabled vehicle in northern Iraq, Jan. 17, 2025. The Estonian-led exercise reinforced tactics and procedures through battle drills involving simulated attacks and convoy operations. Coalition Forces constantly train together to better efficacy, interoperability, lethality, and preservation of the force. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953764
    VIRIN: 250117-A-JR267-6122
    Filename: DOD_110833645
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces Conduct Estonian-Led Battle Drills, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    coalition
    estonia
    iraq
    training
    CJTF-OIR

