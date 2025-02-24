Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Forces Conduct Close Quarters Battle Drills

    IRAQ

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed and Sgt. Steve Asfall

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Norwegian Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Viking, Quick Reaction Force participate in a close quarters battle training exercise near Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed with B-Roll by Sgt. Steve Asfall).

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953751
    VIRIN: 250116-A-CJ520-1001
    Filename: DOD_110833376
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IQ

    #Coalition #CJTFOIR #NorwegianArmedForces #CQB #LiveFireExercise

