    Rifle, M320, and Sniper Live Fire Exercise

    SYRIA

    01.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed and Sgt. Trenton Pallone

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo conduct live fire exercises with various weapon systems at Al-Tanf Garrison. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed with B-Roll by Sgt. Trenton Pallone).

    Originally a short reel edited into raw b-roll clips for release.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953746
    VIRIN: 250122-A-CJ520-1001
    Filename: DOD_110833341
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle, M320, and Sniper Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Ryan Ahmed and SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Coalition #CJTFOIR #10thMountainDivision #LiveFireExercise

