U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo conduct live fire exercises with various weapon systems at Al-Tanf Garrison. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed with B-Roll by Sgt. Trenton Pallone).
Originally a short reel edited into raw b-roll clips for release.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953746
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-CJ520-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110833341
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rifle, M320, and Sniper Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Ryan Ahmed and SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
