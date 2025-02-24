Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Army National Guard 2025 Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina National Guard compete in the 12-mile ruck march and the Fit to Win obstacle course during the South Carolina phase of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC), at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025. The BWC is a multi-day event, organized in state, regional, and national phases, promoting excellence and resiliency in the National Guard. In 2025, the South Carolina phase of the BWC is held from the 24th to the 28th of February. Throughout the event, all participants are challenged, both mentally and physically, on critical areas of emphasis encompassing individual combat-skills and doctrinal knowledge. The core-events common to all phases of the BWC are a ruck march, use and maintenance of weapons, combat medical-care, marksmanship, and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953706
    VIRIN: 250226-A-SH145-9780
    Filename: DOD_110832618
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    ruck march
    National Guard Bureau
    Best Warrior Competition
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC Guard
    Fort Jackson Obstacle Course Fit to Win

