    37th Training Wing MTIs

    LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Military Training Instructors from the 37th Training Wing Flying perform their duties and responsibilities during a coining and graduation ceremony Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 11 & 12, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953680
    VIRIN: 250226-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_110831994
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Training Wing MTIs, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    AETC
    Fly Fight Win
    Joint base san anotnio

