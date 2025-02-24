10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers prepare to deploy into Sodankylä Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) prepare to to deploy into the Sodankylä Training Area for Arctic Forge 25, Feb. 25, 2025. Integrated operations with NATO Allies and partners are critical to the Alliance’s ability to reinforce an extended network of like-minded nations capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)