Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) prepare to to deploy into the Sodankylä Training Area for Arctic Forge 25, Feb. 25, 2025. Integrated operations with NATO Allies and partners are critical to the Alliance’s ability to reinforce an extended network of like-minded nations capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953667
|VIRIN:
|250225-A-JH229-6675
|Filename:
|DOD_110831849
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|SODANKYLä, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers prepare to deploy into Sodankylä Training Area, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.