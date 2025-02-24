Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers prepare to deploy into Sodankylä Training Area

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) prepare to to deploy into the Sodankylä Training Area for Arctic Forge 25, Feb. 25, 2025. Integrated operations with NATO Allies and partners are critical to the Alliance’s ability to reinforce an extended network of like-minded nations capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953667
    VIRIN: 250225-A-JH229-6675
    Filename: DOD_110831849
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SODANKYLä, FI

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers prepare to deploy into Sodankylä Training Area, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    Finnish
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    ArcticForge
    10th Mountain Division

