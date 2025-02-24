Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In my Boots: Finance

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dimitri Saaby, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, talks about his duties at the finance office at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. By processing payroll, travel reimbursements and mission-essential funds, the 35th Comptroller Squadron ensures Airmen, commanders and units have the financial support needed to sustain readiness, execute operations, and maintain mission effectiveness without disruption. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 02:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, In my Boots: Finance, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    Comptroller Squadron
    Misawa Air Base

