In my Boots: Finance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dimitri Saaby, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, talks about his duties at the finance office at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. By processing payroll, travel reimbursements and mission-essential funds, the 35th Comptroller Squadron ensures Airmen, commanders and units have the financial support needed to sustain readiness, execute operations, and maintain mission effectiveness without disruption. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)