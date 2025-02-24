13EFS F-16 BRoll Cope North 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, 13th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Cope North 25 operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2025. Their work behind the scenes is essential to maintaining air superiority, ensuring pilots can launch, execute, and return safely during Cope North 25.