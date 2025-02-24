13EFS F-16 BRoll Cope North 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, 13th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Cope North 25 operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2025. Their work behind the scenes is essential to maintaining air superiority, ensuring pilots can launch, execute, and return safely during Cope North 25.
02.17.2025
02.26.2025
ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
